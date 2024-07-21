Bangladesh job quota protests turn deadly: US issues travel advisory; Canada expresses deep concern

Bangladesh job quota protests: Amid escalating tensions and widespread protests in Bangladesh, the United States has issued a stark advisory urging its citizens to avoid travel to the South Asian nation. Citing significant 'civil unrest', the US State Department raised its travel advisory to level four on Saturday, warning of demonstrations and violent clashes across Dhaka and other parts of the country.

The advisory comes in the wake of mass protests ignited by student outrage over government job quotas, leading to clashes with police and a mounting death toll.

"Travelers should not travel to Bangladesh due to ongoing civil unrest in Dhaka. Demonstrations and violent clashes have been reported throughout Dhaka and its neighbouring areas," the State Department said in a statement.

"Due to the security situation, there may be a delay in provision of routine consular services," it added.

The situation has prompted the US government to authorize the voluntary departure of non-emergency personnel and their families from Bangladesh, citing safety concerns.

What's behind Bangladesh's protests Protests in Bangladesh have been fueled by calls for reform of the nation's civil service job quota system, which reserves positions for specific groups, including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan.

As reported by The Washington Post, Bangladesh has imposed a nationwide curfew and shut down mobile internet services in response to widespread student-led demonstrations against these quotas.

Authorities have employed tear gas to disperse protesters in various locations and implemented stringent measures such as banning public gatherings, restricting communications, deploying troops in specific areas, and enforcing a curfew across the country.

Canada ‘deeply concerned’ by escalation of violence Amid escalating violence in Bangladesh following protests, Canada has expressed deep concern and called for a peaceful resolution. Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly stated, "Canada is deeply concerned by the escalation in violence following the protests in Bangladesh. We call on all parties involved to work together to end further violence and come to a peaceful resolution." This reaction underscores international apprehension and the urgent need for dialogue to mitigate regional unrest.

In a statement on X, Melanie Joly conveyed Canada's deep concern over the escalating violence following protests in Bangladesh, urging all parties involved to collaborate toward halting further violence and achieving a peaceful resolution.

Similarly, Canada's Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair, expressed his dismay over the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, describing the loss of lives and attacks on student protesters as deeply troubling and unacceptable.

Bill Blair emphasized, "I am deeply concerned by the ongoing violence in Bangladesh. The loss of life, particularly the attacks on student protesters, is troubling and unacceptable. Upholding democratic freedoms and the rule of law is crucial and must be respected."