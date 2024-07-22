Bangladesh job quota row: Will Mamata Banerjee speak to PM Sheikh Hasina over protests? TMC leader says…

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can speak to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the ongoing violence over quota system for civil service jobs in the country, said TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay highlighting their “good relationship”.

“Mamata Didi has a good relationship with Bangladesh's PM. If needed, both of them can talk to each other,” Bandyopadhyay said. His statement came amid Bangladesh protests that claimed over 150 people who demanded reforms for the quota system.

On Sunday, Banerjee promised to provide shelter to individuals from Bangladesh who seek refuge, amidst ongoing protests in the neighbouring country. “Don't worry if any of your family members or relatives are in Bangladesh for work or study. We're ready to help them in return back...”

“I can't comment on Bangladesh (issue), as it's a separate country….but if helpless individuals knock on Bengal's door, we will shelter them because a United Nations resolution allows neighbouring regions to assist those in trouble,” she said.

"I urge everyone not to comment on Bangladesh (issue), to avoid falling into provocations. We feel compassion and sympathy for those whose blood is shed," Banerjee added.

Bangladesh protests Protests have erupted in Bangladesh over demands to reform the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans.

The unrest escalated when students opposed a new policy that allocated government jobs to descendants of freedom fighters, resulting in violence, such as attacks on state television headquarters and police booths in Dhaka.

In response, the government imposed a curfew, closed schools, and suspended mobile and internet services nationwide. After protests that led to over 100 fatalities, Bangladesh's Supreme Court intervened, reducing the quota for relatives of war veterans from 30 percent to 5 percent.

The court also ruled that 93 percent of the jobs would be based on merit, with the remaining 2 percent reserved for ethnic minorities, transgender individuals, and the disabled.