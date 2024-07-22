Bangladesh job quota row: Will Mamata Banerjee speak to PM Sheikh Hasina over protests? TMC leader says…

Protests in Bangladesh escalate as Supreme Court reduces job quota for war veterans' relatives. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offers shelter to those affected by violence over quota system demands.

Written By Alka Jain
Published22 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. (AFP Photo)
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. (AFP Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can speak to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the ongoing violence over quota system for civil service jobs in the country, said TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay highlighting their “good relationship”.

“Mamata Didi has a good relationship with Bangladesh's PM. If needed, both of them can talk to each other,” Bandyopadhyay said. His statement came amid Bangladesh protests that claimed over 150 people who demanded reforms for the quota system.

On Sunday, Banerjee promised to provide shelter to individuals from Bangladesh who seek refuge, amidst ongoing protests in the neighbouring country. “Don't worry if any of your family members or relatives are in Bangladesh for work or study. We're ready to help them in return back...”

“I can't comment on Bangladesh (issue), as it's a separate country….but if helpless individuals knock on Bengal's door, we will shelter them because a United Nations resolution allows neighbouring regions to assist those in trouble,” she said.

Also Read | ’If Bangladeshis come…’: Mamata’s promise as deadly job quota protests kill 150

"I urge everyone not to comment on Bangladesh (issue), to avoid falling into provocations. We feel compassion and sympathy for those whose blood is shed," Banerjee added.

Bangladesh protests

Protests have erupted in Bangladesh over demands to reform the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans.

The unrest escalated when students opposed a new policy that allocated government jobs to descendants of freedom fighters, resulting in violence, such as attacks on state television headquarters and police booths in Dhaka.

Also Read | Bangladesh unrest: Over 4,500 Indians return, BSF troops on high alert

In response, the government imposed a curfew, closed schools, and suspended mobile and internet services nationwide. After protests that led to over 100 fatalities, Bangladesh's Supreme Court intervened, reducing the quota for relatives of war veterans from 30 percent to 5 percent.

The court also ruled that 93 percent of the jobs would be based on merit, with the remaining 2 percent reserved for ethnic minorities, transgender individuals, and the disabled.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBangladesh job quota row: Will Mamata Banerjee speak to PM Sheikh Hasina over protests? TMC leader says…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    310.45
    09:40 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    4.15 (1.35%)

    Tata Steel

    159.15
    09:41 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    1.4 (0.89%)

    Wipro

    515.45
    09:40 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    -41.8 (-7.5%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.50
    09:40 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    0.95 (0.57%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    108.38
    09:29 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    6.27 (6.14%)

    ITI

    308.05
    09:29 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    15.8 (5.41%)

    Oberoi Realty

    1,753.55
    09:29 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    82.3 (4.92%)

    Nippon Life

    659.20
    09:29 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    24.65 (3.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue