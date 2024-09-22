Bangladesh lifts ‘hilsa’ ban, to export 3,000 tonnes of fish to India ahead of Durga Puja

In a shift from its earlier ban, Bangladesh will export 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish to India for Durga Puja. The move responds to exporters' requests and maintains a longstanding goodwill gesture, despite the country’s high local demand for hilsa.

Kolkata, Jul 11 (ANI): A woman buys Hilsa fish during the monsoon season, at a fish market in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Bangladesh's interim government on Saturday announced plans to export 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish to India in time for Durga Puja, which will take place from October 9 to 13. This decision marks a revision of their earlier stance. Earlier this month, under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Yunus

, the interim government had imposed a ban on hilsa exports to India in order to prioritize domestic demand, halting a tradition where Bangladesh would send hilsa as a "goodwill gesture" to its neighboring country.

The commerce ministry statement said, “Against the backdrop of appeals by the exporters, approval has been given to export 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish (to India), fulfilling the specific conditions on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja.” Accordingly, applicants have been asked to contact its relevant wing to obtain export permission.

What is a ‘goodwill gesture’?

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government allowed hilsa exports to India between September and October every year as a goodwill gesture.

In 2023, Bangladesh allowed 79 companies to export a total of 4,000 tonnes to India, during Durga Puja

Bangladesh, known as the largest producer of hilsa fish globally, typically restricts its export due to strong domestic demand. However, the country often eases this restriction during the Durga Puja festival, as hilsa is a highly prized delicacy among Bengalis.

Earlier this month, India's Fish Importers Association appealed to Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain, requesting permission for hilsa exports to India during Durga Puja. This request comes amid concerns over potential disruptions in fish shipments this year, following political unrest and a change in government in Bangladesh.

The Association secretary Syed Anwar Maqsood, in a letter dated September 9, pointed out that while Bangladesh imposed a ban on hilsa export in 2012, it has been allowing its export in a limited quantity from the first week of September until the end of the Durga Puja festival as a goodwill gesture for the last five years.

