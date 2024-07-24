Bangladesh minister objects to Mamata Banerjee’s ’shelter to helpless’ remark: ’Creating confusion’

Bangladesh protests: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on July 21, “Don't worry if any of your family members or relatives are in Bangladesh for work or study. We're ready to help them in return back…”

Updated24 Jul 2024, 04:28 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered shelter to people from Bangladesh amid ongoing protests in the neighbouring country.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered shelter to people from Bangladesh amid ongoing protests in the neighbouring country.(Hindustan Times)

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud objected to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent remark offering “shelter” to people from Bangladesh amid ongoing protests there. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Mahmud said Banerjee's statement created "confusion" and that the Bangladesh government had sent a note to the Narendra Modi-led government on the matter.

Also Read | Bangladesh to restore internet services amid unrest; 173 dead: What's happening

In a video shared widely on X, Hasan Mahmud could be heard saying, "With all due respect towards Mamata Banerjee, we share a relationship of mutual interests. However, her this statement has created confusion and has the potential to create confusion among people. Therefore, we have sent a note to the Indian government on her statement."

BJP leader Amit Malviya also reacted to the viral video, saying, “Mamata Banerjee is a constant source of embarrassment, not just for West Bengal but also for India, now.”

What did Mamata Banerjee say

CM Banerjee, while addressing the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Martyrs Day rally in Kolkata on July 21, had said, "Don't worry if any of your family members or relatives are in Bangladesh for work or study. We're ready to help them in return back..."

"I can't comment on Bangladesh (issue), as it's a separate country. Whatever needs to be said, the Indian government will say. These are matters which are handled by the Indian government," she said.

"But if helpless individuals knock on Bengal's door, we will shelter them because a United Nations resolution allows neighbouring regions to assist those in trouble," Banerjee was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Hours after the comment, sources in the central government told news agency PTI that a state administration has no locus standi on the issue. "These are matters which are handled by the Union government," said a source in the central government. "A state government has no locus standi on the issue and as such their comments are totally misplaced," the source was quoted as saying.

On July 22, TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can talk to neighbouring PM Sheikh Hasina if needed, as they have a good relationship.

Mamata Banerjee's statement had come amid the violent protest in Bangladesh that has killed over 100 people. Hundreds of students have been protesting against a specific employment quota in the country, as they demand jobs on a merit-based system.

