Anwarul Azim Anar, the MP from Bangladesh's ruling party, who went missing days after his arrival in India, was grisly murdered in Kolkata. Now, the shocking details of the planning and execution of MP's killing have emerged.

The West Bengal CID sleuths have arrested the butcher involved in the killing, a Bangladeshi citizen, from Bangoan in North 24 Parganas district. The butcher was staying at the New Town flat for two and a half months before Anar's killing. "He planned to run away either to Mumbai or to Bangladesh which he could not but his accomplices did," said police.

According to officials, two of the criminals had put up at a hotel in New Market area in Kolkata for at least four days before the ‘killing’.

The Member of Parliament (MP), who represented Jhenaidah-4 constituency in Bangladesh, had entered in India on on May 12. However, on May 18, Gopal Viswas, the family friend of the MP in Kolkata's Bidhannagar filed a missing complaint.

Plot hatched in Dhaka According to PTI, an investigating officers in the West Bengal CID claimed that the plot to kill the MP was well-planned in January in Bangladesh's capital city.

Strangulation, killing and chopping Kolkata Police said that the circumstantial evidence indicated that the MP was first strangulated and killed after which his body was chopped into pieces.

Body mutilated, skinned to hide identity The officer said that it seemed that the butcher was "illegally brought" to India to help them execute the crime.

"It's unthinkable, the way Anar's body was mutilated and then skinned to hide his identity. The flesh and the bones were segregated and then chopped into smaller pieces before they were washed to remove blood before being mixed with turmeric powder and packed in smaller black plastic bags," reported PTI quoting the official.

₹ 5 crore paid for murder The MP's close friend, a US citizen, probably visited Dhaka a couple of times and used virtual platforms like Facetime and Telegram messenger to be in touch with his accomplices, the people in Bangladesh to hatch the plot to kill Anar, reported PTI.

Probe also revealed that the MP's close friend, the US citizen, had paid around ₹5 crore to those involved in the crime, police said.

Chopper used to cut body parts Officials said that some parts of the body, probably the skull and long bones, were cut using a chopper.

How murder was executed Police have claimed that the MP's body was taken inside the bathroom where they chopped it. "The bathroom was then cleaned repeatedly using water and detergent. The entire flat was also washed to remove blood stains. After the murder and chopping the body into pieces, the culprits had food and alcohol in the flat."

