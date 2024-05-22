Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim 'murdered' in Kolkata after going missing for days, 3 arrested
Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim had come to India on May 12. According to ANI, he was last seen on the afternoon of May 13 when he went with friends to a home in Bidhannagar near Kolkata for a medical check-up.
Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim, who went missing last week, was allegedly murdered in Kolkata on Wednesday. In a news conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan called it a "planned murder".