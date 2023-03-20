Bangladesh PM offers India to access Chattogram, Sylhet ports1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 04:59 PM IST
- Bangladesh PM also noted that increased connectivity in the region will enhance the people-to-people contact.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has offered India the use of Chattogram and Sylhet ports in order to emphasise the importance of improving regional connectivity for growing trade and commerce, according to a report by Bangladesh's news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).
