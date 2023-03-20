Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has offered India the use of Chattogram and Sylhet ports in order to emphasise the importance of improving regional connectivity for growing trade and commerce, according to a report by Bangladesh's news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

"India can use our Chattogram and Sylhet ports if they want," PM Hasina said on Sunday when a Member of the Governing Council of India Foundation Ram Madhav called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Bangladesh PM also noted that increased connectivity in the region will enhance people-to-people contact.

Ram Madhav noted Bangladesh's socioeconomic development and stated, "Bangladesh and India enjoy wonderful ties as neighbouring countries and hope that this partnership would continue in the future."

The port city Chattogram usually referred to as Chittagong, is located on Bangladesh's southeast coast. On the Surma River, in eastern Bangladesh, is the city of Sylhet, which is renowned for its Sufi shrines.

An India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, which has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹377 crore and whose Bangladeshi half cost roughly ₹285 crore, was funded by the Indian government. The pipeline's objective is to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.