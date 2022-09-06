Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meets President Droupadi Murmu

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina meets President Droupadi Murmu1 min read . 08:10 PM IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Murmu, while welcoming Sheikh Hasina, said that the shared history, language and culture of India and Bangladesh connect the two countries with each other.
President Droupadi Murmu noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh have grown immensely.
She said that the way the two countries together have celebrated the 50th year of Bangladesh’s independence and the golden jubilee of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations, is truly special.
The visits of both the President and the Prime Minister of India to participate in these historic celebrations show the great importance India attaches to its relationship with Bangladesh.
“Our relations have always been guided by the spirit of cooperation and mutual trust. The pandemic and the current international situation demand that India and Bangladesh remain more economically connected to deal with the global crisis,"Murmu said.
President Murmu expressed confidence that with this visit, the relations between the two countries will further mature and develop.
