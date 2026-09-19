Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to visit India in November? Here's what we know so far

India and Bangladesh have reportedly begun talks on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's bilateral visit to India. Officials are exploring a window for the visit in the latter half of November, The Indian Express reported, citing sources.

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources also confirmed to The Hindu that Delhi and Dhaka have resumed official-level talks to firm up plans for Rahman's visit to India.

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What we know so far Sources in Dhaka told The Hindu that Prime Minister Rahman is scheduled to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly this month, following which he will have multiple diplomatic engagements over October and November, while efforts are underway to schedule his visit to New Delhi during a suitable window in November.

The report claimed that officials on both sides have continued meetings in Dhaka and are working on setting up an agenda for the visit that will include regularisation of bilateral trade that has been affected because of unstable political relations and questions over the renewal of Ganga Water Treaty among other issues.

The development came days after New Delhi hosted BRICS Summit 2026. Rahman did not attend the event, even as India, as the host nation, extended an invitation to Bangladesh.

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Dhaka had ruled out the possibility of Prime Minister Rahman visiting India for the BRICS Summit, claiming that Rahman was invited not as a prime minister but as the chairman of the seven-nation South and East Asian BIMSTEC.

Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kobir earlier asserted that Bangladesh is planning to “reset” ties with India, and for that, Dhaka will prioritise a bilateral visit at a “conducive” moment.

"When the environment is favourable, and mutual respect is maintained, bilateral visits will take place. There is no need to rush," Kobir said, adding that Bangladesh is working to arrange a bilateral visit to India when the timing is conducive." -- State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir

Earlier, Delhi had invited Rahman for a bilateral visit in August. But that did not materialise, the Indian Express reported.

There was outrage in Bangladesh over the remarks of former PM Sheikh Hasina during an interaction with the media via an audio link on August 5 which marked two years of the fall of her government. Hasina was ousted as the Bangladesh Prime Minister on August 5, 2024, and has been living in India.

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Recently, the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) parliament chief whip Nurul Islam Moni said that Bangladesh is reviewing 101 agreements signed with India.

Asked whether agreements allowing ships of friendly countries to use Chattogram and Mongla ports would be cancelled, Moni said Bangladesh was reviewing all 101 memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

India sent Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on February 17 to join the inauguration of Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party government following the February 12 general elections.

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