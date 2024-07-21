Bangladesh protest: Over a hundred people have died in Bangladesh as massive protests over a government job quota turned violent in the country this week. Here's how India has been ensuring safety of its citizens and dealing with security threats amid the protest.

India and its authorities have issued an advisory to its nationals in violence-hit Bangladesh and facilitated the return of over 4,500 Indians from the country. Meanwhile, an official raised concerns over a "spillover effect" of the Bangladesh protest. Moreover, trade between India and Bangladesh has been impacted amid the mass protests.

The protests began early June after the High Court reinstated a quota system for government jobs. The quota under scrutiny reserved 30 percent of government jobs for family members of freedom fighters in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

As the protesting youngsters demanded a merit-based system for jobs, Bangladesh's Supreme Court dismissed the lower court order and directed that 93 percent of jobs should be open to candidates on merit. The Supreme Court reserved 5 percent of jobs for family members of independence fighters and 2 percent for people from so-called backward groups and the disabled, reports said on Sunday.

Here's how the Bangladesh protest put India on its toes? 1. Indo-Bangladesh trade comes to standstill The trade between India and Bangladesh via land ports came to a standstill on Sunday, news agency PTI reported. The report cited officials as saying that there was no movement of cargo trucks to and fro due to the ongoing student protests in Bangladesh.

"The Bangladeshi side of the Petrapole landport remained non-functional," officials said. Nearly one-third of land-based trade between India and Bangladesh takes place through Petrapole.

West Bengal Exporters' Coordination Committee Secretary Ujjal Saha said, "Trade from other land ports to Bangladesh, including Petrapole, Gojadanga, Fulbari, and Mahadipur, has also stalled as Bangladeshi Customs announced a two-day holiday from Sunday, following the government's declaration of a holiday except for essential services due to unrest."

Officials added that the cargo trucks that crossed over to Bangladesh on Saturday from Mahadipur port in Malda have not returned, but they are safe. "There has been no movement of trucks (import and export) at the Petrapole border since Sunday morning. Our land border remains open, but due to Benapole, trade has been impacted," the Manager of Land Port Authority of India (Petrapole), Kamlesh Saini, told PTI.

Saini said around 700 trucks with general merchandise are stranded in parking lots, loaded with cargo, waiting to go to Bangladesh. Saini, however, said that passenger movement continued. The majority of them are students who are returning due to security concerns.

2. Return of Indian students from Bangladesh The Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that over 4500 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh over the past two days. The ministry said in a press release that the High Commission has been making arrangement for security escort for safe travel of Indian nationals to the border-crossing points.

"The Ministry of External Affairs has also been coordinating with relevant Indian authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens at land-ports and airports. The High Commission in Dhaka is also coordinating with civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines to ensure availability of flight services between India and Bangladesh," the external affairs ministry said.

3. 'Spillover effects': BSF steps up vigilance amid law-and-order concerns In the wake of the unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) in India heightened its operational preparedness along the India-Bangladesh border. "We are aware that disturbances in a neighbouring country can have spillover effects," Inspector General Piyush Patel Purushottam Das said.

Da said operational preparedness has been increased accordingly. "All our commanding officers are stationed at the border check posts, supervising and monitoring the situation closely. We have moved all necessary resources towards the border to ensure full security and maintain law and order," he told PTI.

Notably, India shares an 856-kilometer border with Bangladesh, of which 96 percent is already fenced. The remaining 30 kilometres are currently unfenced, but work is underway to close this gap. The enhanced vigilance by the BSF is aimed at preventing any adverse impacts from the instability in Bangladesh.

4. Mamata Banerjee offers 'refuge' to Bangladesh; Centre reacts West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that her government would provide shelter to individuals from Bangladesh who seek refuge amidst ongoing protests in the neighbouring country.

"Don't worry if any of your family members or relatives are in Bangladesh for work or study. We're ready to help them in return back... I can't comment on Bangladesh (issue), as it's a separate country. Whatever needs to be said, the Indian government will say," the CM said while addressing the TMC's Martyrs Day rally in Kolkata.

"These are matters which are handled by the Indian government. But if helpless individuals knock on Bengal's door, we will shelter them because a United Nations resolution allows neighbouring regions to assist those in trouble," Banerjee said.

Hours after her comment, sources in the central government told PTI that a state administration has no locus standi on the issue. "These are matters which are handled by the Union government," said a source in the central government. "A state government has no locus standi on the issue and as such their comments are totally misplaced," the source said.

5. India's advisory The Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh advised its nationals in the country to avoid travelling outside of their premises in view of the anti-quota protest that has killed six.

In the advisory, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said, "In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises."

