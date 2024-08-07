‘Shelter us in India or kill us’: Refugee crisis deepens on Bengal border amid Bangladesh protest

Bangladeshi refugees plead for shelter in India on West Bengal border as protests and violence escalate in the country.

Sayantani
Updated7 Aug 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Bangaldesh protest: People stand near vandalised murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Sheikh Hasina who resigned as Prime Minister on Monday, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Bangaldesh protest: People stand near vandalised murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Sheikh Hasina who resigned as Prime Minister on Monday, in Dhaka, Bangladesh(AP)

Bangladesh Protest: "Either shelter us in India or kill us right here. If we go back, they will also kill us", Bangladeshi refugees in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal have pleaded with the Border Security Forces (BSF). As over 500 refugees wait on no man's land seeking shelter in India amid Bangladesh protests, ghosts of partition past rekindle fear of more significant implications of the turmoil in South Asian nations.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina news LIVE: India vacates non-essential staff from Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fled Dhaka due to a grave crisis resulting from a student-led rebellion. The student protest started with the demand to reform job quotas for public sector companies in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh protesters revelled in joy when Hasina resigned. However, reports of targeted violence against minorities, including Hindus and Awami League members, have now caused concern.

Also Read | India evacuates families and non-essential staff from Dhaka

Further, implications of Bangladesh's protests and turmoil have resulted in the dramatic escalation of a refugee crisis in borderlands.

A Bangla newspaper, Uttarbanga Sambad, reported that hundreds of refugees have turned up on the no-man's land near the Uttar Dinajpur border with Bangladesh and West Bengal. The report further added that refugees from strife-torn Bangladesh swam across the Nagar River to reach the no-man's land, seeking shelter in India.

BSF has been vigilant in refusing shelter and asking them to return.

Also Read | Khaleda Zia vs Sheikh Hasina: All you need to know about ‘Battle of Begums’

The Uttarbanga Sambad reports that over 500 refugees, including older people and children stand with at the no-man's lands with one plea- “Shelter from India”. As India navigates the diplomatic throes of giving asylum to former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, the BSF has been aggressively turning the refugees away.

The report added, that on Monday night, Bangladesh protesters in the Baliadangi Upazila raided the Radhakrishna market and burnt down shops.

Also Read | Bangladesh protests: Sheikh Hasina’s exit could be a migration call

As Bangladesh pins its hopes on one of the nation’s most acclaimed intellectuals – Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus – to bring stability to a country scarred by coups and political upheaval, the deaths resulting from the turmoil refuse to cease.

Muhammad Yunus, whose work alleviating poverty won him a Nobel Peace Prize, was named the head of a new interim government on Tuesday.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 12:44 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia‘Shelter us in India or kill us’: Refugee crisis deepens on Bengal border amid Bangladesh protest

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.25
    01:10 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    23.05 (7.53%)

    Tata Power

    428.05
    01:11 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -8.75 (-2%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.55
    01:10 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    9.25 (3.22%)

    NTPC

    417.50
    01:10 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.6 (0.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    655.90
    01:00 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    51.35 (8.49%)

    Cummins India

    3,808.05
    01:00 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    288.05 (8.18%)

    Oil India

    616.20
    01:00 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    44.9 (7.86%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.00
    01:00 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    21.8 (7.12%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue