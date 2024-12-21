Cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in other neighbouring countries (except Pakistan and Bangladesh) is “nil”, the government said.

As many as 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities were reported in Bangladesh till December 8, 2024, the government said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government informed that 112 such cases were reported in Pakistan till October 2024.

It didn't mention any other neighbouring country reporting cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities. Cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in other neighbouring countries (except Pakistan and Bangladesh) is "nil," the minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the data shared by the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, 47 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities were reported in Bangladesh in 2022, and 302 cases were reported in 2023.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 241 such cases in 2022 and 103 cases in 2023.

"Government has taken serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the Government of Bangladesh. India’s expectation is that the Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities...," Kirti Vardhan Singh's reply read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The High Commission of India in Dhaka "continues to monitor the situation" related to the minorities in Bangladesh "closely", the Minister of State for External Affairs said.

The minister said the Indian government has urged "Pakistan to take steps to prevent religious intolerance, sectarian violence, systemic persecution and attacks on minority communities and ensure their safety, security, and well-being."

"The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens, including minorities, rests with the government of the country concerned," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August.

Relations between the two nations deteriorated further in recent weeks over attacks on the Hindus and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.