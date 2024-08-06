Bangladesh turmoil: Congress asks Centre to ensure ‘border safety’, ‘inform nation about current situation’

Congress leaders said the Centre should inform the nation about the current political crisis in Bangladesh, secure the nation's border and ensure the safety of its citizens living in the neighbouring country.

Written By Alka Jain
Published6 Aug 2024, 06:50 AM IST
People enter the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024. (Reuters Photo)
People enter the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister’s residence, after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 5, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Congress on Monday asked the central government to inform the nation about Bangladesh's current political crisis, ensure the safety of its citizens living in the neighbouring country, and secure the borders.

“Given the current situation in Bangladesh, we have to keep our borders safe. State government and Central government should work together to ensure safety…all Indians living in Bangladesh should be safe…,” Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told ANI.

Another Congress leader, Karti P Chidambaram, expressed concern over the possible influx of refugees to Indian borders, saying the current situation will affect border security.

“We got to see how the current situation is going to affect our border security. If there are any Indian citizens in Bangladesh we have to make sure that they are all safe…make sure that there is no influx of refugees coming in from Bangladesh into our borders,” he said.

Also Read | Bangladesh protest: Your guide to Dhaka unrest timeline & likely impact on India

Bangladesh turmoil

General Waker-uz-Zaman, the Chief of the Bangladesh Military, declared on Monday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned amid growing protests. This isn't the first instance where the military has taken control of Bangladesh's administration and established an interim government.

Although the intervention by the Bangladesh Army and the formation of an interim government has sparked hope among many Bangladeshis, concerns persist about the potential for retaliatory violence.

Also Read | Bangladesh protesters loot raw fish, chicken, Dior suitcase from Ganabhaban

Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman, who has spent nearly 40 years climbing the ranks, stated on Monday that he was "taking full responsibility" following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ousting and flight.

Ironically, Sheikh Hasina, who in 2009 rescued Bangladesh from a military takeover, has now been ousted by nationwide protests and replaced by the Bangladesh Army.

It is pertinent to note that Bangladesh suffered many years of military rule in the 1970s and 80s following the war that secured its independence from Pakistan in 1971, and many are wary of the danger of a return.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 06:50 AM IST
