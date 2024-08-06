Bangladesh unrest: ‘Even Muslims not…’; Kangana seizes Sheikh Hasina’s visit to reiterate support for ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Kangana Ranaut on Monday said it is a matter of honour that Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina ‘feels safe in Bharat’ after Hasina resigned as prime minister and landed near Delhi in a military aircraft amid unrest in her country.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated6 Aug 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut on Monday said it is a matter of honour that Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina ‘feels safe in Bharat’. (ANI Photo)
Kangana Ranaut on Monday said it is a matter of honour that Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina ‘feels safe in Bharat’. (ANI Photo)

Hours after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and arrived near Delhi on a military aircraft, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut commented on the situation, targeting opposition parties questioning the concept of a “Hindu Rashtra."

The BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya?”

“Well it is evident why!!! No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya,” she added.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina Resignation LIVE: EAM to make suo moto statement in Lok Sabha

On Monday, Hasina fled the country in a military aircraft amid massive protests, with the army stepping in to fill the power vacuum. Diplomatic sources said she landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad near New Delhi as part of her plan to leave for London.

It is learnt that Hasina has been moved to a safe location, and it is unlikely that she will leave India on Monday night. The sources said Hasina planned to leave for London. However, certain issues have come up, which has caused some uncertainty in her original plan.

Hasina, 76, is the daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The dramatic developments in Bangladesh mark the end of Hasina’s 15-year power run.

Also Read | ‘Do Not Travel!’, US urges citizens not to travel to Bangladesh

Over 100 people have been killed in the violence across Bangladesh as chaos reigned supreme hours after Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country on Monday, amid signs of a return to normalcy.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is unclear if Sheikh Hasina will stay in Delhi or move to another location later.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 01:28 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaBangladesh unrest: ‘Even Muslims not…’; Kangana seizes Sheikh Hasina’s visit to reiterate support for ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.60
    02:10 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.8 (0.53%)

    Tata Motors

    1,011.50
    02:10 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -5.15 (-0.51%)

    Bharat Electronics

    289.50
    02:10 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -0.6 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    339.10
    02:10 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.82%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    804.85
    01:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    56.25 (7.51%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    295.95
    02:03 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    20.45 (7.42%)

    Triveni Turbines

    636.30
    02:03 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    41.25 (6.93%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.79
    02:03 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.79 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue