EAM Jaishankar to make statement in parliament on Bangladesh situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make a statement in parliament on the situation in Bangladesh and India’s response.

6 Aug 2024
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday briefed an all-party meeting in parliament about the ongoing political crisis and violence in Bangladesh. He will also make a statement in the house on India's response to the Bangladesh situation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote, “Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended.”

Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses, Mallikarjun Kharge (Rajya Sabha) and Rahul Gandhi (Lok Sabha) attended the all-party meeting convened by the central government today.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said his mother would not make a political comeback as she is "deeply disappointed" by the uprising against her leadership despite her efforts for the betterment of Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Joy, who served as an official adviser to the former prime minister until Monday, said in an interview with a British public service broadcaster's Newshour program that Sheikh Hasina had been contemplating resignation since Sunday and had left the country for her safety following pressure from her family.

"She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia," Joy said, defending his mother's record in office

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post on Monday in the wake of mounting protests and landed at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.

At least 135 people were killed in Bangladesh on Monday during unrest with police firings, mob beatings, and arson across the country.

Prothom Alo, citing Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources, reported that 500 people were brought to the hospital with various injuries including gunshot wounds. 70 of them have been admitted to hospital.

After reports surfaced that Sheikh Hasina had departed from Bangladesh, people celebrated on the streets.

The Bangladesh protests, majorly by students, demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs and had grown into an uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. At least 95 people, including at least 14 police officers, died and hundreds of people were injured in clashes in Dhaka on Sunday. 

 

(With inputs from agencies)

6 Aug 2024
