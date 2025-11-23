Bangladesh writes letter to India seeking extradition of former PM Sheikh Hasina amid death sentence: What we know

The government of Bangladesh has written a letter to India seeking the extradition of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, after she was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), AFP reported.

In a statement on 23 November, Bangladesh's government said it has asked India to extradite the 78-year-old leader who fled the country and has been in hiding in India since her autocratic rule was overthrown in August 2024.

‘Sent letter seeking extradition’ Touhid Hossain, who holds the foreign affairs portfolio in Bangladesh's interim administration, told reporters that on Friday “we sent a letter seeking the extradition of Sheikh Hasina.”

He did not elaborate on the contents of the letter, which according to Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo was the third official extradition request since Hasina fled.

Following the court ruling on Monday, convicting Hasina of crimes against humanity and sentencing her to death, the foreign ministry in Dhaka said in a statement that Delhi had an "obligatory responsibility" under a bilateral treaty to facilitate the former leader's return.

India's foreign ministry said in response it had "noted" the verdict, without directly commenting on the extradition request.

It did not immediately respond to the latest letter from Dhaka.

Also Read | G20 summit: Modi and Italian PM vow to bolster bilateral ties in Johannesburg

Bangladesh student uprising: 1,400 killed in Hasina's crackdowns Bangladesh has been in political turmoil since the end of Hasina's rule, and violence has marred campaigning for elections expected in February 2026.

The United Nations says up to 1,400 people were killed in crackdowns as Hasina tried to cling to power, deaths that were central to her trial.

India's past support for Hasina has frayed relations between the two neighbours since her overthrow, the AFP report said.

It added that tensions appear to have eased slightly when Bangladesh's National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman visited India this week for a regional security summit and met with his counterpart Ajit Doval.

Media reports in Bangladesh said Rahman has invited Doval for a visit.