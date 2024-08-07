Bangladeshi nationals attempted to sneak into Indian territory, says BSF officer

Several Bangladeshi nationals on Wednesday attempted to sneak into Indian territory amid ongoing turmoil in the neighbouring country, said a BSF officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bangladeshi nationals were trying to sneak through border along North Bengal.

However, their attempt was thwarted by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

“A large group of Bangladesh nationals gathered in patches at various locations at the International Border along North Bengal today evening. They were attempting to sneak into Indian territory," ANI quoted senior BSF officer as saying.

The officer added that they were dispersed with the help of Border Guard Bangladesh, Civil Administration and BSF personnel.

The ongoing violence and unrest in the country over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India on Monday.

States including West Bengal and Tripura have stepped up security measures.

Security has been tightened along the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border, with BSF Director General (acting) Daljit Singh Chawdhary visiting the Petrapole border, located in Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district.

West Bengal shares a total of 2,217 kilometres of its border with Bangladesh, along with Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km), and Mizoram (318 km).

On Tuesday, the BSF held meetings with state government officials and villagers in border areas of West Bengal to ramp up security following ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.

According to BSF officials, the villagers have been advised not to move freely in the border areas and on the International Border Road during night hours.

On Tuesday night, the Border Security Force (BSF), along with Tripura Police, arrested 11 Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian tout.