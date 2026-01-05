Bangladesh’s minority violence continues: Hindu businessman-editor shot dead in Jessore district

A Hindu businessman-editor of a local newspaper was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bangladesh’s Jessore district on Monday (January 5), according to local media reports.

The victim has been identified as Rana Pratap Bairagi (38), a resident of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila of Jessore, located in the Khulna Division, Bangla-language daily Prothom Alo reported.

Shot at close range in market area The incident took place around 5:45 pm at Kapalia Bazaar in Monirampur upazila, Additional Police Superintendent Abul Basar was quoted as saying by news portal bdnews24.

According to police and local residents, three assailants riding a motorcycle called Bairagi out of his ice factory at Kopaliya Bazaar and led him to a nearby alley in front of the Kapalia Clinic and Diagnostic Centre.

The attackers then shot him in the head at close range before fleeing the scene. Bairagi died on the spot.

Multiple gunshot wounds, throat slit Monirampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Rajiullah Khan said the victim was shot multiple times.

“Bairagi was shot three times in the head and his throat was slit,” Khan told Prothom Alo.

Police said the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

Businessman and media professional Bairagi owned an ice-making factory in the local market and was also the acting editor of ‘Dainik BD Khabar’, a newspaper published from Narail district.

Authorities said four cases had previously been registered against him across two police stations, though details of those cases were not immediately available.

Investigation underway Police have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators and determine the motive behind the killing. No arrests have been reported so far.

Part of wider pattern of violence The shooting is the latest in a series of violent incidents involving members of Bangladesh’s Hindu community in recent weeks.

On January 3, Khokon Chandra Das (50) died after being brutally attacked, hacked and set on fire.

On December 24, Amrit Mondal was lynched in Rajbari’s Pangsha upazila over alleged extortion.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das (25) was lynched and his body set on fire in Mymensingh over alleged blasphemy.

On December 23, unidentified attackers set fire to the home of Hindu expatriate workers Shukh Shil and Anil Shil in the Raojan area near Chattogram; the occupants escaped unharmed.

