Home >News >India >Bangladesh's Sheikh Mujibur ur Rehman conferred Gandhi Peace Prize for 2020

Bangladesh's Sheikh Mujibur ur Rehman conferred Gandhi Peace Prize for 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh on 26-27 March. (Photo: AFP)
1 min read . 03:50 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The announcement comes ahead of Modi's visit to Dhaka this week to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman. Modi is scheduled to visit the neighbouring country on 26-27 March

NEW DELHI: The prestigious Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 has been awarded to Sheikh Mujibur ur Rehman, considered the father of the nation in Bangladesh.

According to a statement from the ministry of culture, the award, instituted in 1995, was conferred on the former Bangladesh leader after a jury committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its decision earlier this month. The award carries a cash prize of Rs1 crore and a citation, besides a plaque.

The announcement comes ahead of Modi's visit to Dhaka this week to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

Modi is scheduled to visit the neighbouring country on 26-27 March.

