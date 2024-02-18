PM Modi likely to inaugurate Banihal-Sangaldan section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link on Feb 20
Indian Railways to inaugurate Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section of USBRL project on February 20th, connecting Srinagar with Kanyakumari, with PM Modi likely to virtually flag off the train.
The Indian Railways is set to inaugurate train services on the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section, a pivotal 48.1-kilometre stretch of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project, on February 20th.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message