Bank acct holders lose online access on faulty details: Survey1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 10:33 PM IST
About 19% were unable to access their accounts because the bank had put their account in dormant status and 60% indicated that the bank was “bureaucratic and inefficient” when approached for re-enabling their or their family’s account access online.
MUMBAI : Several individuals across India are unable to access their bank accounts online for reasons ranging from defunct user credentials to account turning dormant, with the system of resuscitating it an arduous process, a survey has found.
