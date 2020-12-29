Bank asset quality may 'deteriorate sharply', cautions RBI

Although gross bad loans of banks have moderated in FY20 and even so far in FY21, asset quality may sharply deteriorate going forward, the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) said in a report on Tuesday.

The central bank cited the uncertainty induced by the covid-19 pandemic and its real economic impact to say that asset quality concerns will remain elevated.

“The moderation in the gross NPA ratio, which started after the peak in March 2018, continued through 2019-20 and 2020-21 so far, to reach 7.5% by end-September 2020. The improvement was driven by lower slippages which declined to 0.74% in September 2020 and resolution of a few large accounts through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)," it said in the Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2019-20 published on Tuesday.

However, it was quick to caution that the modest bad loan ratio “veils the strong undercurrent of slippage". The accretion to NPAs as per RBI’s Income Recognition and Asset Classification (Irac) norms would have been higher in the absence of the asset quality standstill provided as a covid-19 relief measure.

RBI said that during FY20, scheduled commercial bank (SCBs) strengthened their capital buffers, improved their asset quality and raised liquidity coverage ratios (LCR), although the leverage ratios marginally declined. Despite the covid-19 pandemic, RBI said, these improvements in soundness indictors continued till September 2020 due to moratorium on loans till August 2020 and continuing asset classification standstill.

“However, an increase in the restructured advances ratio to 0.43% at end-September 2020 from 0.36% in March 2020 may be indicative of incipient stress," it said.

While the quantum of bad loans of banks declined for the second consecutive year, the reduction in FY20 was largely driven by write-offs. “The rapid credit growth during 2005-12, coupled with absence of strong credit appraisal and monitoring standards and wilful defaults, are responsible for sizeable asset impairments in subsequent years," the central bank said.

Realising a need for some breather to borrowers during the pandemic, RBI allowed a six-month moratorium on loan repayments. Then after being nudged by the Supreme Court, the government also agreed to bear the compound interest burden for small borrowers between March and August, estimated at ₹6,000 crore.

As on 31 August, 41% of retail loans were under moratorium as against 69.29% of small business loans and another 34.28% of corporate loans, showed data from RBI. Seen as a whole, small finance banks (SFBs) had the largest chunk of loans under moratorium as on 31 August at 68.18%, followed by urban cooperative banks (64.09%) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at 44.94%.

“In 2019-20, India’s commercial banking sector consolidated the gains achieved after the turnaround in 2018-19. Financial performance was shored up in the first half of 2020-21 by the moratorium and the standstill in asset classification. The overhang of stressed assets declined, and fresh slippages were reined in. With improvement in margins and recoveries of delinquent loans, the banking system turned profitable after a gap of two years," said RBI.

