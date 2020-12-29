Bank asset quality may 'deteriorate sharply', cautions RBI

“The moderation in the gross NPA ratio, which started after the peak in March 2018, continued through 2019-20 and 2020-21 so far, to reach 7.5% by end-September 2020. The improvement was driven by lower slippages which declined to 0.74% in September 2020 and resolution of a few large accounts through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)," it said in the Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2019-20 published on Tuesday.