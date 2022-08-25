Bank credit growth accelerates 14.2% in June 2022 quarter: RBI data

Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) credit growth accelerated further to 14.2% in June 2022 quarter, compared to 6% in the same period a year ago. The growth is also higher than the 10.8% growth recorded in the preceding quarter. On Thursday, RBI released the quarterly performance of banks' deposits and credits. Meanwhile, banks' average deposit growth remained in the range of 9.5-10.2% in the June quarter. Notably, deposits have stayed in the same range for the last five quarters.

