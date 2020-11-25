This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bank credit growth slows to 5.8% in September quarter: RBI data
1 min read.08:44 PM IST
PTI
MUMBAI :
Bank credit growth decelerated to 5.8% in the September quarter from 8.9% in the year-ago period, according to the RBI data.
Aggregate deposits of banks rose 11% year-on-year in the July-September period as compared to 10.1% growth a year ago, according to the 'Quarterly Statistics on Deposits and Credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), September 2020' - released by the Reserve Bank of India.
The deceleration in bank credit growth was seen across all the population groups – rural (11.2% vs 14.8%), semi-urban (9.4% vs 12.3%), urban (8.7% vs 9.9%) and metropolitan (3.6% vs 7.2%), the data showed.
Annual growth (y-o-y) in credit by private sector banks moderated significantly to 6.9% in September 2020 from 14.4% a year ago, whereas it increased marginally for public sector banks to 5.7% from 5.2% over the same period last year, it said.
The share of current account and saving account (CASA) in total deposits has been gradually increasing. It stood at 42.3% in September 2020 compared to 41.2% a year ago and 40.8% three years ago, the data showed.
As deposit growth exceeded credit growth, the all-India credit-deposit (C-D) ratio declined to 72% in September 2020 from 73.1% in the previous quarter.
C-D ratio for metropolitan branches, which have a dominant share in bank deposits and credit, stood at 88.4% in September 2020 (90.9% a quarter ago). The ratio for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh remained above 100%, the data showed.