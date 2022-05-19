Bank credit rises to over 120.46 lakh cr, deposits jump by 9.7%: RBI data

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The credit was at ₹119.56 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022. Meanwhile, in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021, bank credit stood at ₹108.67 lakh crore.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bank credit rises by 10.82% on a year-on-year basis in the latest fortnight ending 6th May 2022, to over ₹120.46 lakh crore, the latest RBI data showed on Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bank credit rises by 10.82% on a year-on-year basis in the latest fortnight ending 6th May 2022, to over ₹120.46 lakh crore, the latest RBI data showed on Thursday.
The credit was at ₹119.56 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022. Meanwhile, in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021, bank credit stood at ₹108.67 lakh crore.
The credit was at ₹119.56 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022. Meanwhile, in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021, bank credit stood at ₹108.67 lakh crore.
Under the bank credit, RBI's data showed that loans, cash credits and overdrafts stood rose to ₹180.08 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 6th May 2022, compared to ₹117.17 lakh crore of the previous fortnight and ₹106.67 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the bank credit, RBI's data showed that loans, cash credits and overdrafts stood rose to ₹180.08 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 6th May 2022, compared to ₹117.17 lakh crore of the previous fortnight and ₹106.67 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bank deposits recorded a growth of 9.71% to ₹166.95 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 6th May 2022 compared to ₹152.17 lakh crore in the 7th May 2021 fortnight. Deposits stood at ₹166.23 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022.
Bank deposits recorded a growth of 9.71% to ₹166.95 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 6th May 2022 compared to ₹152.17 lakh crore in the 7th May 2021 fortnight. Deposits stood at ₹166.23 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022.
As of 6th May 2022, the food credit outstanding of scheduled commercial banks jumped to ₹55,487.15 crore compared to ₹42,552.09 crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022. However, the latest food credit declined from ₹85,094.17 crore in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021.
As of 6th May 2022, the food credit outstanding of scheduled commercial banks jumped to ₹55,487.15 crore compared to ₹42,552.09 crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022. However, the latest food credit declined from ₹85,094.17 crore in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021.