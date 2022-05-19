Bank credit rises to over 120.46 lakh cr, deposits jump by 9.7%: RBI data

Under the bank credit, RBI's data showed that loans, cash credits and overdrafts stood rose to ₹180.08 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 6th May 2022, compared to ₹117.17 lakh crore of the previous fortnight and ₹106.67 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021.

