Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Bank credit rises to over 120.46 lakh cr, deposits jump by 9.7%: RBI data

Bank credit rises to over 120.46 lakh cr, deposits jump by 9.7%: RBI data

Bank deposits recorded a growth of 9.71% to 166.95 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 6th May 2022.
1 min read . 10:05 PM ISTLivemint

  • The credit was at 119.56 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022. Meanwhile, in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021, bank credit stood at 108.67 lakh crore.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bank credit rises by 10.82% on a year-on-year basis in the latest fortnight ending 6th May 2022, to over 120.46 lakh crore, the latest RBI data showed on Thursday.

Bank credit rises by 10.82% on a year-on-year basis in the latest fortnight ending 6th May 2022, to over 120.46 lakh crore, the latest RBI data showed on Thursday.

The credit was at 119.56 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022. Meanwhile, in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021, bank credit stood at 108.67 lakh crore.

The credit was at 119.56 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022. Meanwhile, in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021, bank credit stood at 108.67 lakh crore.

Under the bank credit, RBI's data showed that loans, cash credits and overdrafts stood rose to 180.08 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 6th May 2022, compared to 117.17 lakh crore of the previous fortnight and 106.67 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021.

Under the bank credit, RBI's data showed that loans, cash credits and overdrafts stood rose to 180.08 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 6th May 2022, compared to 117.17 lakh crore of the previous fortnight and 106.67 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021.

Bank deposits recorded a growth of 9.71% to 166.95 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 6th May 2022 compared to 152.17 lakh crore in the 7th May 2021 fortnight. Deposits stood at 166.23 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022.

Bank deposits recorded a growth of 9.71% to 166.95 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 6th May 2022 compared to 152.17 lakh crore in the 7th May 2021 fortnight. Deposits stood at 166.23 lakh crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022.

As of 6th May 2022, the food credit outstanding of scheduled commercial banks jumped to 55,487.15 crore compared to 42,552.09 crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022. However, the latest food credit declined from 85,094.17 crore in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021.

As of 6th May 2022, the food credit outstanding of scheduled commercial banks jumped to 55,487.15 crore compared to 42,552.09 crore in the fortnight ending 22nd April 2022. However, the latest food credit declined from 85,094.17 crore in the fortnight ending 7th May 2021.