MUMBAI : The erosion in incremental bank credit since the lockdown began continues unabated, with the decline between 27 March and 22 May at ₹1.76 trillion, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

While non-food credit stood at ₹103.2 trillion as on 27 March, it shrunk to ₹101.4 trillion as on 22 May. To be sure, credit growth is usually tepid in the first quarter of every financial year and incremental credit fell ₹1.68 trillion even between end of March and end of May last year. However, it is notable that despite government’s efforts to revive flow of credit into the economy through various measures announced in the wake of covid-19, credit has shrunk on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis or between 24 May, 2019 and 22 May, 2020, credit grew by 6.15%, the data showed. Rating agency Icra said in a note on 4 June that the incremental credit growth of banks during FY21 will be ₹6-7 trillion, as compared to ₹5.9 trillion during FY20, which will translate in a y-o-y credit growth of around 6-7%. This, Icra said will be driven by 3.5-4.3% growth by public sector banks (PSBs) and 7-9% by private banks.

“With thin capital cushions and expected increase in stress on asset quality and profitability, we expect PSBs to require ₹45,000-82,500 crore of capital even under a scenario of low credit growth of 3-4% during FY21. Further, the investors’ appetite towards these banks will continue to remain weak amid prevailing uncertainties," said Anil Gupta, sector head (financial sector ratings), Icra.

Meanwhile, deposits grew 1.9% between 27 March and 22 April and showed a y-o-y growth of 10.6% to ₹138.3 trillion. Flush with liquidity and with little credit growth, banks have been cutting their deposit rates.

Analysts at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a note on 22 May that the continued monetary easing will drive further reduction in lending yields and banks have been sharply cutting retail and bulk deposit rates over the last few months. “Large banks have reduced term deposit rates by up to 150 bps to offset margin pressure. Overall, we believe that large banks with strong liability franchise would be able to tackle the margin pressure as compared to their mid-sized peers," the note said.

On 27 May, State Bank of India (SBI) lowered its fixed deposits rates by up to 40 bps. It was the bank’s second deposit rate cut in May, with the last one on 12 May. Retail depositors now earn an interest of 5.1% on their 1-2-year term deposits of below ₹2 crore, down from 5.5% earlier.

