Bank credit shrinks by 1.76 trillion between 27 March and 22 May

While non-food credit stood at ₹103.2 trillion as on 27 March, it shrunk to ₹101.4 trillion as on 22 May. To be sure, credit growth is usually tepid in the first quarter of every financial year and incremental credit fell ₹1.68 trillion even between end of March and end of May last year. However, it is notable that despite government’s efforts to revive flow of credit into the economy through various measures announced in the wake of covid-19, credit has shrunk on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.