Bank credit to NBFCs jumps 38% in October

High credit growth for the NBFCs was driven by a low base and strong growth of the non-banks, he said. While overall system interest rates have been rising, banks have been more competitive in NBFC loans, resulting in some shift in the share from the debt markets towards banks, Agarwal added.“We have also noticed that some offshore borrowings, which are falling due, are being refinanced domestically as the external market becomes less accommodative."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}