Bank deposits, credit will continue to grow in double digits in FY23: SBI report
Retail loans during the period expanded by ₹1.34 lakh crore against degrowth of ₹26,500 crore last year, the report said
New Delhi: Credit growth to the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has expanded by ₹52,800 crore in the current financial 2022-23 year, SBI Research said in its weekly report 'Ecowrap'.