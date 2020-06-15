Bank employees' union seeks fixing limits for cheque bounce

"However, for individuals and companies, the limit for which it would attract criminal prosecution shall be fixed. For individuals, if the returned cheque amount is ₹one lakh or more shall be fixed. In case of companies, if the returned cheque is more than ₹10 lakh, it shall be tried under the criminal procedure code. Therefore, Section 138 and Section 143 (1) of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, shall be modified to the above extent," AIBEA said.