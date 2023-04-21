In the wake of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, public and private sector banks in India will remain closed tomorrow, April 22. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, bank holiday for Eid will be observed April 22. However, in some regions, banks will remain shut today, April 21, in view of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida

Bank Holiday Eid 2023: April 21

Banks will remain shut in these places today, April 21

Agartala

Jammu

Kochi

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram

Bank Holiday Eid 2023: April 22

Banks will remain closed in these cities tomorrow, April 22

Belapur

Bhopal

Chennai

Dehradun

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad - Telangana

Imphal

Jaipur

Jammu

Kanpur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Panaji

Patna

Raipur

Ranchi

Shillong

Srinagar



When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2023?

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be observed in India on April 22, and Eid Chand Raat will be observed on April 21, when the moon will be visible in the country. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will be observing Eid 2023 on Friday, April 21.

Bank holidays are categorized under these three categories

· Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

· Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

· Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

All banks are closed on National holidays, which include Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Along with the national and government holidays, banks in India are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. If a particular month has five Saturdays, then the fifth Saturday is a working day for banks.