Bank Holiday Eid 2023: Banks closed today, tomorrow in these cities. Full list

Bank Holiday Eid 2023: Banks closed today, tomorrow in these cities. Full list1 min read . 07:38 AM IST
- Eid 2023 will be observed in India on April 22, and Eid Chand Raat will be observed on April 21
In the wake of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, public and private sector banks in India will remain closed tomorrow, April 22. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, bank holiday for Eid will be observed April 22. However, in some regions, banks will remain shut today, April 21, in view of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida
Banks will remain shut in these places today, April 21
Agartala
Jammu
Kochi
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Banks will remain closed in these cities tomorrow, April 22
Belapur
Bhopal
Chennai
Dehradun
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Srinagar
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be observed in India on April 22, and Eid Chand Raat will be observed on April 21, when the moon will be visible in the country. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will be observing Eid 2023 on Friday, April 21.
· Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act
· Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday.
· Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
All banks are closed on National holidays, which include Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Along with the national and government holidays, banks in India are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. If a particular month has five Saturdays, then the fifth Saturday is a working day for banks.
