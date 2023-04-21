Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / India /  Bank Holiday Eid 2023: Banks closed today, tomorrow in these cities. Full list

Bank Holiday Eid 2023: Banks closed today, tomorrow in these cities. Full list

1 min read . 07:38 AM IST Livemint
Eid: 2023: Banks closed for two days in these cities

  • Eid 2023 will be observed in India on April 22, and Eid Chand Raat will be observed on April 21

In the wake of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, public and private sector banks in India will remain closed tomorrow, April 22. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, bank holiday for Eid will be observed April 22. However, in some regions, banks will remain shut today, April 21, in view of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida

In the wake of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, public and private sector banks in India will remain closed tomorrow, April 22. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, bank holiday for Eid will be observed April 22. However, in some regions, banks will remain shut today, April 21, in view of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida

Bank Holiday Eid 2023: April 21

Banks will remain shut in these places today, April 21

Bank Holiday Eid 2023: April 21

Banks will remain shut in these places today, April 21

Agartala

Agartala

Jammu

Jammu

Kochi

Kochi

Srinagar

Srinagar

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram

Bank Holiday Eid 2023: April 22

Banks will remain closed in these cities tomorrow, April 22

Bank Holiday Eid 2023: April 22

Banks will remain closed in these cities tomorrow, April 22

Belapur

Belapur

Bhopal

Bhopal

Chennai

Chennai

Dehradun

Dehradun

Guwahati

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad - Telangana

Hyderabad - Telangana

Imphal

Imphal

Jaipur

Jaipur

Jammu

Jammu

Kanpur

Kanpur

Kolkata

Kolkata

Lucknow

Lucknow

Mumbai

Mumbai

Nagpur

Nagpur

New Delhi

New Delhi

Panaji

Panaji

Patna

Patna

Raipur

Raipur

Ranchi

Ranchi

Shillong

Shillong

Srinagar

Srinagar

When is  Eid-ul-Fitr 2023?

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be observed in India on April 22, and Eid Chand Raat will be observed on April 21, when the moon will be visible in the country. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will be observing Eid 2023 on Friday, April 21.

When is  Eid-ul-Fitr 2023?

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 will be observed in India on April 22, and Eid Chand Raat will be observed on April 21, when the moon will be visible in the country. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will be observing Eid 2023 on Friday, April 21.

Bank holidays are categorized under these three categories

· Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

Bank holidays are categorized under these three categories

· Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

· Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

· Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

· Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

· Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

All banks are closed on National holidays, which include Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Along with the national and government holidays, banks in India are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. If a particular month has five Saturdays, then the fifth Saturday is a working day for banks.

All banks are closed on National holidays, which include Republic Day, Independence Day, and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Along with the national and government holidays, banks in India are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. If a particular month has five Saturdays, then the fifth Saturday is a working day for banks.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.