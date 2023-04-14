Bank holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti in these cities today

Bank holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti in these cities today1 min read . 05:42 AM IST
Ambedkar Jayanti bank holiday: Banks will remain shut today for Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival and Bohag Bihu
Banks across India will remain closed today due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. According to the RBI website, some states will be observing Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival and Bohag Bihu. Banks will only be open in Shillong.
Banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.
According to RBI guidelines, banks are closed on Sundays as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The central government divided the holidays into three categories, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, of 1881.
April 15: Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day
April 18: Shab-l-Qadr
April 21: Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida
April 22: Ramzan Eid
The stock markets will remain closed today on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. This is the third holiday in the last two weeks for the Indian equity indices. The benchmark indices were shut on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 4 and Good Friday on April 7.
Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti falls on April 14 - the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar, who is known as the ‘Father of The Indian Constitution.’
Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a renowned social reformer and a Dalit icon, was born on April 14 in 1891. He died on December 6 in 1956.
