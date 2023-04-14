Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Bank holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti in these cities today

1 min read . 05:42 AM IST Livemint
Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, whereas the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.

Ambedkar Jayanti bank holiday: Banks will remain shut today for Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival and Bohag Bihu

Banks across India will remain closed today due to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti. According to the RBI website, some states will be observing Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Tamil New Year's Day, Cheiraoba, Biju Festival and Bohag Bihu. Banks will only be open in Shillong.

April 14 bank holiday: Banks to remain closed in these cities

Banks will be closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

According to RBI guidelines, banks are closed on Sundays as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The central government divided the holidays into three categories, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, of 1881.

Bank Holidays in April 2023

April 15: Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day

April 18: Shab-l-Qadr

April 21: Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida

April 22: Ramzan Eid

NSE BSE closed today for Ambedkar Jayanti

The stock markets will remain closed today on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. This is the third holiday in the last two weeks for the Indian equity indices. The benchmark indices were shut on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 4 and Good Friday on April 7.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti falls on April 14 - the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar or BR Ambedkar, who is known as the ‘Father of The Indian Constitution.’

Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a renowned social reformer and a Dalit icon, was born on April 14 in 1891. He died on December 6 in 1956.

