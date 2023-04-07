Bank holiday for Good Friday today in these cities1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:41 AM IST
- As Good Friday falls on April 7 (Friday) and is followed by the second Saturday and Sunday so, one needs to note that many banks will remain closed fro three days in a row
Banks will be closed today on account of Good Friday. It is the day for Christians to commemorate Jesus's crucifixion. This year Good Friday falls on April 7, and Easter is to be celebrated on April 9.
