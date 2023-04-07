Banks will be closed today on account of Good Friday. It is the day for Christians to commemorate Jesus's crucifixion. This year Good Friday falls on April 7, and Easter is to be celebrated on April 9.

April 7 bank holiday (Friday)

Good Friday - Banks will be closed on April 7 in Aizawl, Belapur Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad (Andra Pradesh), Hyderabad Telangana, Imphal, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram

As Good Friday falls on April 7 (Friday) and is followed by the second Saturday and Sunday so, one needs to note that banks in these cities will next open on Monday, April 10 since Good Friday is followed by 1st Saturday and a Sunday. Banks in India are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, but open on the first and third Saturdays.

Other bank holidays in April 2023

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival

April 15: Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day

April 18: Shab-l-Qadr

April 21: Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida

April 22: Ramzan Eid

Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, whereas the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.

Meanwhile, there will be no action on the bourses today. According to the holiday calendar available with the BSE, both the leading stock exchanges -- the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed today for Good Friday.