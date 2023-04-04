Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Bank holiday for Mahavir Jayanti today in these cities

Bank holiday for Mahavir Jayanti today in these cities

1 min read . 06:07 AM IST Livemint
Banks will be closed today in these cities for Mahavir Jayanti.

Here is a look at the cities where banks will be closed on April 4, 2023 for Mahavir Jayanti

On account of Mahavir Jayanti, which is celebrated with great devotion by the Jain community, in several states, public and private sector banks will be closed today, 4 April as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official bank holiday schedule.

April 4 bank holiday (Tuesday)

Mahavir Jayanti - Banks will be closed on April 4 in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, and Ranchi.

April 5 bank holiday (Wednesday)

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday- Banks closed in Hyderabad.

Mahavir Jayanti today

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion by the Jain community to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of ahimsa parmo dharma or non-violence is of great significance in the world today.

The RBI issues bank holidays list on its official website-  The central bank places the holidays under three categories- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act;

Other bank holidays in April 2023

April 7: Good Friday

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Maha Bisubha Sankranti/Biju Festival/Buisu Festival

April 15: Vishu/Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day

April 18: Shab-l-Qadr

April 21: Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Eid)/Garia Puja/Jumat-ul-Vida

April 22: Ramzan Eid

Banks are open on the first and third Saturdays of each month, whereas the second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays.

While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.

Meanwhile, there will be no action on the bourses today. According to the holiday calendar available with the BSE, both the leading stock exchanges -- the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed today for Mahavir Jayanti.

