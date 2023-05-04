Bank Holiday on Buddha Purnima: Banks will remain closed in various regions of the country tomorrow, May 5, on account Buddha Purnima. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, the banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar would be closed tomorrow.

RBI has placed bank holidays under three brackets- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank Holiday on Buddha Purnima (5 May 2023)

The month of May brings with it a lot of bank holidays, in total banks in India will be closed for up to 11 days this month, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

Other Bank holidays in May 2023

May 9: Banks in Bengal will remain closed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

May 16: Banks will not open in Sikkim to mark the state day celebrations.

May 22: Banks in Shimla will remain closed owing to the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Buddha Purnima, which falls on May 5 this year, marks Gautama Buddha's birthday. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Buddha was also born on this day and he attained enlightenment on this special day. On this day, devotees of Buddha visit temples to listen to monks give talks and recite ancient verses. Many devotees also wear white robes and only eat vegetarian food on and around this day. Astrologers believe that Buddha Purnima or Vaishakha Purnima is bringing many special coincidences this year, the first lunar eclipse of the year is going to happen on this day.