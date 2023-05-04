Bank Holiday on Buddha Purnima 2023: List of cities where banks will remain closed2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Bank Holiday on Buddha Purnima: The month of May brings with it a lot of holidays, in total banks in India will be closed for up to 11 days this month
Bank Holiday on Buddha Purnima: Banks will remain closed in various regions of the country tomorrow, May 5, on account Buddha Purnima. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, the banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar would be closed tomorrow.
