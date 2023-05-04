Buddha Purnima, which falls on May 5 this year, marks Gautama Buddha's birthday. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Buddha was also born on this day and he attained enlightenment on this special day. On this day, devotees of Buddha visit temples to listen to monks give talks and recite ancient verses. Many devotees also wear white robes and only eat vegetarian food on and around this day. Astrologers believe that Buddha Purnima or Vaishakha Purnima is bringing many special coincidences this year, the first lunar eclipse of the year is going to happen on this day.