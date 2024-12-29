Bank Holidays in January 2025: As we near the new year, let's take a look at the banks' holiday schedule for the upcoming month. We bring you details on whether the banks will be closed on January 1, 2025, on the occasion of the New Year.
Notably, in January, in addition to the festive, regional, and national holidays, all banks (public and private) will also have two Saturdays and four Sundays off during the first month of the new year.
Customers should also note that since each state in India can have different bank holidays, it is best to check with your local bank branch for their holiday schedule or list ahead of time to be properly informed and make preparations in case of emergencies or long weekends.
The RBI has not released its official calendar for January, but banks are expected to have 13 non-working days during the month. This includes the two Saturdays and four Sundays off.
Here's the tentative list:
For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.
All of the bank's annual holiday calendar is declared by the RBI under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are thus not available during these listed holidays.
The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, religious celebrations and other cultural observances. The central bank makes the announcement through its official website and notifications to banks and other financial institutions.
