Bank holiday today: Are banks like SBI, HDFC and ICICI closed on 21 October? Check city-wise list

Banks are not closed everywhere around the country on 21 October. The Reserve Bank of India's holiday list shows closures in only some cities. The day is marked for Vijaya Dasami, Durga Puja (Dasain) and Maha Dashami.

Banks, such as SBI, HDFC and ICICI, are closed in eight cities on this day, including Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok and Guwahati. Kochi, Kolkata, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram also have a holiday today. RBI marks each of these as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

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Banks stay open in the other cities on the RBI list. These include Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad. Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna are also open.

All these cities had their Dussehra holiday on 20 October. Customers in these cities can visit branches as usual. Please check your city before you go to a branch.

On 20 October, banks were closed in most cities on the list. Only Gangtok and Imphal were not marked. This day was for Dussehra, Maha Navami, Ayudha Pooja and Durga Puja.

Banks were closed in cities such as Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram on 20 October as well. In fact, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, Kochi and Guwahati also had their banks closed on 19 October.

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Are banks closed for the rest of the week? The RBI list shows a few holidays for the rest of this week. Thursday, 22 October, is a holiday only in Gangtok. The occasion is Durga Puja (Dasain). Banks in all other listed cities stay open.

Friday, 23 October, is also a holiday only in Gangtok. It is again for Durga Puja (Dasain). Branches in other cities should work normally.

Saturday, 24 October, is different. The RBI notes that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays. The 24th is the fourth Saturday of October. So banks will be closed across the country on that day. Then, 25 October will be off as well since it’s a Sunday..

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A look at next week Monday, 26 October, brings another round of closures. The occasion is Laxmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday. Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Jammu. Shimla and Srinagar will also be closed.

Holidays differ from city to city. So customers should check the RBI list for their own city. Plan any branch visit for cash deposits, cheque clearing or document work before the holiday.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.