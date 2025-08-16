Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, August 16, for Janmashtami? Check here

Bank holiday today: Janmashtami, the Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, has contributed to a long weekend for banks in several states across India. While Friday, August 15, was a nationwide holiday for Independence Day, the timing of Janmashtami falling on Saturday, August 16, creates a consecutive day off for several states.

Advertisement

This means customers in many states will see another two-day bank closure this weekend: Saturday, August 16 (Janmashtami) and Sunday, August 17 (the weekly holiday). In states where banks open on Saturday, there will still be two non-working days on either side.

Banks closed in these cities On the occasion of Janmashtami 2025, The following is a list of states and Union Territories where banks are closed on Saturday, August 16, 2025: Chandigarh (Union Territory), Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu (Union Territory), Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh.

However, not every state will observe this as an official bank holiday. Branches in other states than those listed above will remain open during their usual opening hours.

Advertisement

Impact of banking services The back-to-back holidays could mean a short pause in banking services of physical branches. Meanwhile, services such as ATMs, mobile banking and net banking will still work; physical branch transactions, such as depositing cash, encashing cheques, or updating passbooks, will not be possible on those dates and in those particular regions.

Customers can continue to use services like Unified Payments Interface (UPI), mobile banking, and internet banking for essential transactions. Customers in the closed regions who rely on physical bank branches for their financial needs will have to shift their activities to Monday, August 18, 2025.

Also Read | Can banks decide minimum balance requirement for savings accounts?

A customer can know the status of their preferred branches by checking their state’s holiday list or confirming with their bank whether branches will be open on 16 August in their city.