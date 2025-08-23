Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, August 23? Check here

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, the second and fourth Saturdays of every month are kept as holidays for all private and public banks. Other than that, banks are also closed on all Sundays and scheduled holidays.

According to RBI guidelines, banks are open on the first, third and if applicable, fifth Saturdays. Since Saturday, August 23 is the fourth Saturday of the month, all banks across India will remain closed.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday will be observed on Sunday, August 24, when the banks will remain closed throughout the country.

In terms of regional observances, the next bank holiday is on August 25, when banks will remain closed in Assam on the occasion of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

UPI/ATMs services available Although physical bank branches do not operate on designated holidays, customers can continue to use online services such as UPI, mobile applications provided by individual banks to make online payments and use ATMs for cash withdrawals.

However, it is important to note that the working of banks varies from state to state as the RBI, while compiling its calendar, takes into account regional holidays and observances. Therefore, before making a visit to the bank, you must always check with your branch if there is a bank holiday or not.

Bank holidays in August 2025 August 23: Fourth Saturday holiday for all banks

August 24: Sunday

August 25: Banks to be closed in Assam on the occasion of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi holiday in Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha, Tamil Nadu.

August 28: Banks in Odisha and Goa will be shut in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day) / Nuakhai

August 31: Sunday