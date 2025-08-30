Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, August 30, 2025?

Bank holiday today: All private and public banks across India will remain open on Saturday, August 30 as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month are working days for banks.
Bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar published by the RBI, in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Hence, transactions involving these instruments are not allowed on designated holidays.
The next bank holiday will be observed on Sunday, August 31, when the banks will remain closed throughout the country.
In terms of regional observances, the next bank holiday is on Wednesday, September 3, when banks will remain closed in Jharkhand on the occasion of Karma puja.
Customers can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.
While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures your transactions remain smooth.
Banks will remain closed in various states over the next week on account of several regional and religious observances and festivals, including Karma Puja, First Onam, Id-E-Milad, Thiruvonam and Indrajatra.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Read all the latest updates on Minnesota Shooting Suspect here at Livemint.