Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Saturday, August 30, 2025?

Bank holiday today: All private and public banks across India will remain open on Saturday, August 30 as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month are working days for banks.

Bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar published by the RBI, in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Hence, transactions involving these instruments are not allowed on designated holidays.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday will be observed on Sunday, August 31, when the banks will remain closed throughout the country.

In terms of regional observances, the next bank holiday is on Wednesday, September 3, when banks will remain closed in Jharkhand on the occasion of Karma puja.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? Customers can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.

While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures your transactions remain smooth.

Bank holidays next week Banks will remain closed in various states over the next week on account of several regional and religious observances and festivals, including Karma Puja, First Onam, Id-E-Milad, Thiruvonam and Indrajatra.

September 3, Wednesday: Banks will closed in Jharkhand in observance of Karma puja.

September 4, Thursday: Banks will remain shut in Kerala as the state will celebrate the first Onam festival.

September 5, Friday: Banks will be closed in various states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Manipur, Jammu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, New Delhi, Jharkhand, Jammu, and Srinagar for Id-E-Milad and Thiruvonam.

September 6, Saturday: Banks will be closed in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh in observance of Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) and Indrajatra.

