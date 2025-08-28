Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed on Thursday, August 28 for Ganesh Chaturthi second day?

Bank holiday today: Banks will be closed in some cities on Thursday, August 28, in observance of Nuakhai and the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, according to the region-wise holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Banks are typically closed across various regions to observe national, religious, and regional holidays. Additionally, they remain closed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.

Bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar published by the RBI, in accordance with the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Hence, transactions involving these instruments are not allowed on designated holidays.

Ganesh Chaturthi/Nuakhai bank holiday - Region-wise list

On August 28, banks will only be closed in Goa and Odisha on the occasion of Nuakhai, a 10-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. The banks in the rest of the country will remain open on Thursday, August 28.

On the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi/Nukhai, Goa and Odisha observe agricultural festivals that celebrate the new rice of the season.

In Goa, the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi is known as Navyachi Pancham, when fresh paddy is brought home, offered in puja, and worshipped to seek blessings for a good harvest.

In Odisha, the day is celebrated as Nuakhai, during which the first grains of rice are offered to deities and then shared as prasad. The occasion is followed by music, dance, and family gatherings to strengthen social bonds.

What transactions can you do when banks are closed? Customers can continue to use online or mobile banking services even during national holidays — unless notified to users for technical or other reasons. For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals as usual. People can also use their respective bank’s app and UPI to facilitate payments.

