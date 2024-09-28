Bank Holiday today: Are banks open or shut on Saturday, September 28? Know here

BanPeople planning to visit their nearest bank branch office for financial tasks or any other work related to money transfer have to reschedule their visit today. According to the Reserve Bank of India, all banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Hence, banks will remain shut today, Saturday 28, as it is the fourth Saturday of September.
It is very difficult to track bank holidays on nearly alternate Saturdays, so it is advised to always check bank holidays on Saturdays before planning a weekend visit. On bank holidays, there is always the opportunity to complete financial transactions and other tasks via online banking.
There were eleven bank holidays in September under Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act. Additionally, banks will remain closed on all Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. Banks were closed on occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari, Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, Karma Puja/First Onam, etc on Saturday. As October is yet to begin in two or three days, here's the full list of bank holidays next month.
Next month, there are eleven bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Banks will remain closed on festive occasions like Durga Puja (Dasain), Diwali, Gandhi Jayanti, etc.Here is the full list of Bank holidays in October.
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated every year on October 2, is a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. According to the RBI calendar, all the banks falling under 34 regions mentioned in the RBI Holiday list will remain closed on October 2.
Most of the banks will remain shut on the occasion of Dussehra, aka Mahanavami, on OCtober 12. The festival is also known as Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashmi)/Durga Puja (Dasain). There will not be a holiday for banks under the Negotiable Instruments Act in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Imphal, and Kohima regions
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess