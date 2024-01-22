Bank holiday today: Banks in these states are only half-day open, some shut amid Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya
Public sector banks and regional rural banks in India have been given a half-day off for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya
An order issued by the Ministry of Finance on January 18, has asked public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks to observe a half-day off today, January 22, for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message