An order issued by the Ministry of Finance on January 18, has asked public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks to observe a half-day off today, January 22, for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The finance ministry's notification states, "This is...to inform that DoPT's order in respect of Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments shall also apply to all Public Sector Banks/ Public Sector Insurance Companies/ Public Sector Financial Institutions and Regional Rural Banks to enable employees to participate in the Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' celebrations."

Bank Holiday on January 22 Banks in Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Panaji will remain closed on Monday, January 22 on account of the consecration ceremony of Lord Shri Ram in the temple built in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex/Imoinu Iratpa, as per the RBI holiday calendar. These are holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank branches of private banks in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on January 22, 2024 (Monday).

Major private sector lenders, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, are set to remain closed today, in Uttar Pradesh. HDFC Bank will observe a full-day closure in UP and Uttarakhand, while Axis Bank will remain closed for the entire day in Uttar Pradesh.

Bank holidays January 2024 Banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Apart from this, banks are also closed on national holidays, public holidays, and regional holidays (which differ from state to state).

Next week's bank holidays 2024 Next week, banks will remain closed for more than three due to Republic Day (January 26), Fourth Saturday (Jan 27), and January 28 (Sunday).

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya Notably, the process of Pran Pratishtha has already started from January 16. While the 'Prayaschit' and Karmakuti puja were performed on January 16, the idol entered the premises on January 17.

On January 18, Ram Lalla's idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of the grand new temple. Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas were organized on January 19, Dhanyadhivas on January 19, Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, Pushpadhivas on January 20, and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'.Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture, and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

