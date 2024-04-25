Active Stocks
Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Bank holiday tomorrow: Several cities across various states will hold Lok Sabha polls Phase 2 on April 26, 2024. Therefore, banks will remain closed in these cities for three days because the following days are the fourth Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Jammu: Security personnel leave for election duty before the 2nd phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Bank holiday tomorrow: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began with polling scheduled in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. The voting dates are April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. According to the RBI holiday calendar for 2024, banks in cities where polling takes place will be closed on these dates.

The Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on April 26 in Assam (Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong and Kaliabor), Bihar (Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia and Bhagalpur), Chhattisgarh (Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund and Kanker), Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu) and Karnataka (Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur and Kolar).

Polls will also be held in Kerala (Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram), Manipur (Outer Manipur), Madhya Pradesh (Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul) and Maharashtra (Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani).

States like Rajasthan (Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran), Tripura (Tripura East), Uttar Pradesh (Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura), and West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat) will also hold elections this Friday.

Banks closed for three days

It must be noted that April 27 is the fourth Saturday of the month. Therefore, most banks will remain closed on that day. This effectively means that banks in some cities will remain closed for three days, with the third day being a Sunday.

If you need to do urgent banking work tomorrow, online access will continue without interruption. Some states have declared tomorrow a holiday to encourage voting. However, the states have ensured workers will still be paid for the day.

Published: 25 Apr 2024, 01:55 PM IST
