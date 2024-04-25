Bank holiday tomorrow: Can you visit local branch on April 26, 2024? These cities will have Lok Sabha polls in Phase 2
Bank holiday tomorrow: Several cities across various states will hold Lok Sabha polls Phase 2 on April 26, 2024. Therefore, banks will remain closed in these cities for three days because the following days are the fourth Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Bank holiday tomorrow: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began with polling scheduled in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. The voting dates are April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. According to the RBI holiday calendar for 2024, banks in cities where polling takes place will be closed on these dates.