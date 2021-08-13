Bank Holidays alert: Banks closed for 4 days from today in these cities

Bank Holidays alert: Banks closed for 4 days from today in these cities2 min read . 12:29 PM IST
Bank Holidays: Banks are going to be closed for 5 days in the next week
Banks will remain closed in some cities from today(13 August) till 16 August due to various festivals, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. The banking holidays depend on festivals being observed in specific states and might differ from one state to the other.
August 13 Bank holiday
August 13, which is the first on the long list, is Patriot’s Day and it will only be a bank holiday in Imphal.
August 14 Bank Holiday
Apart from Sundays, all banks are closed on the second and last Saturdays of the month. So August 14 being a second Saturday, all banks will remain closed.
August 15 Bank Holiday
All banks remain shut on public holidays. August 15 is Independence Day which happens to fall on a Sunday this year
August 16 Bank Holiday
Banks in Maharashtra will remain closed on account of Parse New Year
Other than Sundays as well as second/fourth Saturdays, there are only two other holidays that are celebrated by a bulk of states or cities.
One such leave is 19 August 19. Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram. This holiday will be an off for lenders in Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and other states.
Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 30 August on account of Janmashtami. This holiday will be an off for lenders in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states.
Other bank holidays in August 2021
Before visiting your bank branch in the coming week, you must note down the list of important days during which banks will remain closed. Banks are going to be closed for 5 days in the next week.
19 August: Muharram (Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and other states)
20 August: Onam (Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu)
21 August: Thiruvonam (Kerala)
22 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
23 August: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (holiday in Kerala)
28 August 2021 – Fourth Saturday
29 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
30 August: Janmashtami: (Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states)
31 August: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh)
